SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends came together to bid a final farewell to a tow truck driver killed in a tragic boat collision near PortMiami.

7News cameras captured dozens of people who gathered to honor the life of Cristian Fernandez at a memorial held in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday.

“It’s what he would have wanted. It’s something that I’m sure he’s right now watching down and enjoying it,” said Richard Rodriguez, Fernandez’s longtime friend.

It was a one-of-a-kind, heartfelt celebration of life for the trucker, who was killed when his 32-foot boat crashed into the Fisher Island ferry in Government Cut at around 3:40 a.m., June 25, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“It’s been pretty hard. It’s hard to accept, especially somebody like him that never really – he always helped everybody, he had a really big heart,” said Rodriguez.

Just over a week later, his family, friends and co-workers from the the Final Notice Agency gathered to remember the 27-year-old. They formed a caravan of tow trucks at a funeral home, with the truck he drove resting on top of a flatbed truck.

Rodriguez said this past week has been an emotional roller coaster.

“It sucks. It’s hard to even have to do this,” he said. “I’d rather him be in a truck than his truck be on top of another truck.”

Authorities said crew members from the ferry rescued the boat’s driver, 29-year-old Angel Dominguez, and he was transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

Fernandez’s body was found in the water a short time later.

The victims were said to have been celebrating a podcast, on the boat, when something went wrong.

Fernandez’s loved ones said the goal now is remember the good moments, even though at times it’s difficult.

“I don’t get those morning talks anymore, those heart-to-hearts and, you know, conversations that we would have,” said Rodriguez. “It’s like something is missing.”

Fernandez’s celebration of life was still going on at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Attendees said he lived his dream of being a tow truck driver.

