MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle with live ammunition inside burst into flames in Miami Gardens.

7Skyforce hovered above the burning vehicle near Northwest 158th Avenue and 42nd Avenue for more details on this developing story., just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a shooting callnear Florida Memorial College, only to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

First responders reportedly heard the shells go off due to the flames, and that’s why crews have not doused the vehicle with water.

Two firefighters were seen taking cover behind the cab of their fire truck, as they waited for all the shots to go off before they move in to put out the blaze.

Police have shut down the intersection of Northwest 158th Avenue and 42nd Avenue. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

