MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man and a woman in connection to an armed robbery as well as a fiery crash in Miami.

Cellphone video recorded Saturday captured massive flames in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 14th Street in the Allapattah neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, officers spotted a car that had been used in an armed robbery earlier in the day.

Detectives said the woman who was behind the wheel was driving erratically before she slammed into an innocent person’s vehicle.

“Luckily, no one was seriously hurt. It looks worse than it was,” said Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz. “However, that individual did bail out of the vehicle with a female. We do know that the individual is armed with a firearm.”

If you have any information on the robbery, crash or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

