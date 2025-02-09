MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews were seen working to extinguish a car up in flames in Miami following a collision.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning near Southwest 17th Avenue and South Dixie Highway.

One car was sent ablaze, while the other was totaled at the side of the road.

“Then all of a sudden, I just heard a big bang and sirens were there, and the cops were already here,” said one witness startled by the incident. “So there were here, right on target, but that car went up in total flames, and I didn’t know there were two cars involved.”

Fire Rescue was seen working to put out the flame and heavy smoke.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

