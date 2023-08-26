NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver and two other people were taken to the hospital after a car fell off the Golden Glades Interchange overpass and onto Interstate 95, authorities said.

First responders and Florida Highway Patrol arrived at the scene of a reported bad accident on the highway in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

According to FHP, the driver of a red Toyota sedan lost control while traveling north on the I-95 express lanes taking the exit ramp to State Road 7.

The Toyota flipped over the concrete barrier wall and subsequently fell onto the southbound lanes of I-95 underneath.

The vehicle also struck an overhead road sign attached to the bridge, causing damage that requires extended repairs. The Toyota was then struck by a gray BMW that was traveling south on I-95.

Manuel Escudero, a driver who spoke to 7News through a translator, said he and his friends witnessed the whole thing and called 911.

“It was in a matter of seconds’ there was no time for anything,” said Escudero. “I was driving by and saw the car fall. Terrible, I’m still nervous, terrible.”

Officials found the Toyota completely destroyed by the Golden Glades Interchange and I-95. The driver of that car suffered severe injuries and was transported as a trauma alert. The other two victims suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Southbound I-95 was shut down during the preliminary investigation.

After daybreak, an overhead traffic camera showed crews cleaning up the crash site.

