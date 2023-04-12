NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of robbers in Northwest Miami-Dade were caught on camera breaking into a car dealership before breaking out with the SUV they stole.

Surveillance video showed the duo stealing a white SUV and then crashing through the front of the store to get away.

The car dealership owner explained how it all happened.

“They were opening almost all the cars,” said Fatima Jerez. “They were getting inside the cars. They had the Mercedes-Benz and with the Mercedes-Benz, they hit the gate and leave.”

The owner said this isn’t the first time this has happened at the dealership.

Police later recovered the car, and no one was hurt.

