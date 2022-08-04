MIAMI (WSVN) - A stolen vehicle led to a cruiser crashing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened near North Kendall Drive and Southwest 147th Avenue, Thursday.

Officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area, which they saw was stolen.

When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped up and crashed into a police cruiser and into an officer, which injured the officer.

That officer is in stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody while another person got away.

