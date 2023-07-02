MIAMI (WSVN) - There was train trouble in Miami when a car was left on the tracks.

Video shared by Only in Dade showed the moment a Brightline train slammed into the vehicle, Saturday evening.

According to City of Miami Police, the crash took place in the area of Northeast 36th Avenue and Second Avenue at 6:53 p.m.

The dark colored sedan’s lights were left on, and a passenger door was open when it was struck by the train.

Two people were seen standing by the mangled car after the crash.

Police said no one was hurt.

