Car strikes pedestrian before crashing into Miami Gardens building

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being struck by a car just before it crashed into the side of a building in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene along Northwest 211th Street and 37th avenue, just after 6 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where MDFR crews could be seen surrounding the victim.

Other crew members were also treating the driver of a white car that had crashed into a building.

MDFR’s Air Rescue helicopter landed on a nearby field to airlift the pedestrian to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

