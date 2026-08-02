DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into a Doral pet grooming shop, causing extensive damage to the building.

Doral Police officials said the driver was trying to park when she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

The incident happened at Leslye Pet Grooming on Northwest 52nd Street.

The owner of the business told 7News that police called him to inform him about the crash.

He also said he opened the shop six months ago, but is grateful that no animals were inside the building when the crash happened.

No animals or people were harmed, and crews later towed the car from the scene.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.