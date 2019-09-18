Car smashes into light pole before hitting parked cars in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are investigating after a driver crashed his car into a light pole and several parked cars in Hialeah.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the aftermath near the corner of West 44th Place and 20th Avenue, just before 7 a.m., Wednesday.

Happening now: Light pole blocking road along W 44th Place and 20th Avenue in Hialeah after vehicle knocks it down, crashes through a fence and slams into several parked cars. pic.twitter.com/ntibD5L5SP — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) September 18, 2019

Aside from the downed pole, the driver also took down a fence before landing the car on its side.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

