NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to the scene of a crash on Friday where the entrance of an apartment complex was smashed.

Just after 4:30 a.m., a car, according to a witness, was speeding when it lost control in the area of Northeast 13th Avenue near 119th Street.

The entrance gate was seen damaged along with a concrete barrier. The front bumper of a car was also on the street.

Footage of the wreck showed a black Sedan totaled.

Another witness said this all started when the driver of the Sedan allegedly hit his car further down the road.

“Boom he hits me. He backs up, he drives off. I get out and I inspect the damage, OK fine and dandy. As I’m still coming north, you can actually see all the way down the street.” said the man. “So I see his lights just driving crazy down the street, driving down crazy. I said ‘Damm that’s him right there”. I see the taillights just go up in the air and flip.”

7News has reached out to police for more information.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.

