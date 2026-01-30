SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came to a smashing stop after ramming through a fence outside of a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, the crash happened near Southwest 67th Avenue and 39th Street, Friday.

The car appeared to slam through the fence of the home, knocking it over and coming to a stop on the property.

Police directed traffic away from the area as they worked to determine what led up to the crash.

As of Friday afternoon, it’s unclear if anybody was hurt.

