MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive came to a crashing end in Miami Gardens.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash at Simon’s Sportswear, located along the 19600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Officials said a driver crashed into the front of the store, shattering several windows.

First responders said no one was trapped in the car or seriously injured.

