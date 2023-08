WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade officer who responded to a call escaped injury when his cruiser was involved in a crash.

According to police, a car slammed into the cruiser in the area of Southwest 97th Avenue and Eighth Street, Tuesday.

A third car was also struck.

No one involved was hurt.

