MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver slammed into a storage unit in Miami Gardens, sparking a fire in the building, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a call regarding a fire at a Public Storage building along Northwest 27th Avenue, near 159th Street.

Officials said the incident took place at around 11:43 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said a white Dodge crashed into the front of the building.

The fire damaged at least 20 storage units.

“Since the units were full of stuff, the fire spread to multiple units in the building,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Rogelio Vandamas. “It was a two alarm fire, not necessarily because we had such a big fire, but it was manpower intensive to locate the hotspots. Since there was so much stuff inside the storage units, we needed lots of people in order to pull that stuff out and find all those small little fires that pop up.”

The car that sparked the fire was towed away.

Investigators tell 7News it appears the driver of that Dodge took off on foot after the crash.

No one was hurt.

The incident remainsl under investigation.

