MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were killed and three others were taken to the hospital following a violent wreck near a gas station in Miami, officials said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of West Flagler Street and 48th Avenue, at around 3 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the driver of a four-door Kia sedan with five people on board lost control, crashed into a light pole and ended up crunched up against a Valero gas station sign.

The impact caused two of the people to be ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the surviving victims to Ryder Trauma Center, with two listed in critical condition and one in serious but stable condition.

The victims of the crash are roughly around 19 years of age, according to the families of the victims.

Family members rushed to the crash site, and later gathered outside the hospital, as they waited for an update from doctors.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

