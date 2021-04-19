Car slams into house after truck collision in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homeowner has some unexpected house work to deal with after a car slammed into their home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The collision happened near Southwest 10th Street and 74th Avenue over the weekend.

The car crashed into a pickup truck and then the house, leaving a large hole in the wall at the front of the home.

Debris was scattered throughout the yard and into a bedroom.

