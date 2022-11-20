SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver barreled into a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, slamming into a gate.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4200 block of Southwest 161st Place, just after 8:15 a.m., Sunday.

Cameras captured a silver Toyota sedan past a green gate. The car appeared to come to a stop in a driveway next to several parked vehicles.

The driver was able to make it out of the car, but as of Sunday afternoon, the motorist’s condition is unclear.

No other injuries were reported.

