NEAR CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A driver careened into a gas station near Coral Gables and slammed into a gas pump, police said.

Miami-Dade Police, Coral Gables Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the Chevron station on the corner of Southwest Eighth Street and LeJeune Road, at around 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

Video from Only in Dade showed the damage to the pump and the vehicle involved.

Investigators said no one was injured.

