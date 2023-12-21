NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash involving a car that slammed into a fence on the side of a house in North Miami Beach

The crash took place near the intersection of Northeast 183rd Street and 15th Avenue, Wednesday night.

7Skyforce hovered above the black Jaguar sedan involved.

7News has learned everyone inside the house is fine, and the driver of the car was able to get out of the vehicle.

Officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they assessed and treated one patient for minor injuries at the scene.

An inspector from the water department will be sent to look at a water hydrant to see whether or not it needs any repairs.

