SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was trouble in store when a driver smashed into a Dollar Tree in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 120th Street and 127th Avenue, early Sunday afternoon.

Cellphone video shows a black car inside the store, with first responders walking around the vehicle.

The crash left a huge gaping hole in the front of the store and left merchandise scattered all over the floor.

As of Sunday night, there is no word on the condition of the driver or whether anyone was hurt.

