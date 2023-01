SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car slammed into a carport in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving two people injured.

The crash happened in the area of Southwest 78th Avenue and 15th Street, at around 3:30 p.m., Thursday.

Police said the two people hurt were taken to the hospital.

The house has been declared unsafe.

