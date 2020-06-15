Car slams into business near NW Miami-Dade strip mall; driver OK

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car came to a smashing stop after ramming through the wall of a business in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crash too place near a shopping plaza in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 119th Street, Sunday morning.

A bystander said he showed up just moments after the crash to help the driver out of the vehicle through the trunk.

“I figured most cars probably do let their back seats down, and he was trying to get out, looking for a door or something on the other side,” said the good Samaritan, “and I told him, ‘I don’t think that’s gonna work, ’cause it’s a business. It’s probably locked, so probably the safest and easiest way to get out now would be through the back seat.'”

The vehicle was eventually pulled out of the building and towed away.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

There is not word from officials as to what may have led to the crash.

