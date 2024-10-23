NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A luxury car shot at in Northwest Miami-Dade on Interstate 95.

This happened in the northbound lanes at Northwest 79th Street just after 2a.m., Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol tells 7News a Rolls Royce was shot at and struck by someone sitting in a dark colored sedan.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no information on a shooter.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.