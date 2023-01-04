MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a hole in the side of a car in Midtown.

A 39-year-old man was shot at, said City of Miami Police, and his Toyota Corolla was hit along busy Biscayne Boulevard in a Denny’s parking lot, Tuesday night, around 9 p.m., where they found several bullet casings.

A bullet hole was seen in the middle of the driver’s side door, after the driver stopped near the Shops at Midtown, on Northeast 36th Street.

The man was not injured but was visibly shaken and was seen talking to police.

Police responded to the scene quick enough to take a person into custody for questioning.

Bullet casings were also found near a bus stop.

The victim did not want to go on camera.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.