NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders and Florida Highway Patrol arrived at the scene of a reported bad accident on Interstate 95, on Saturday morning.

A red Toyota sedan lost control while traveling north on the I-95 express lanes taking the exit ramp to State Road 7.

The Toyota collided into the concrete barrier wall, drove over it and subsequently fell onto the southbound lanes of I-95 underneath.

It also struck an overhead road sign attached to the bridge causing damage that requires extended repairs. The Toyota was then struck by a grey BMW that was traveling south on I-95.

Officials found the Toyota completely destroyed by the Golden Glades Interchange and I-95. The driver of that car suffered severe injuries and was transported as a trauma alert.

Southbound I-95 was shut down during the preliminary investigation.

