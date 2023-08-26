NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver and two other people were injured after the motorist drove his car over the concrete barrier wall of an Interstate 95 exit ramp, authorities said.

First responders and Florida Highway Patrol arrived at the scene of a reported bad accident on the highway in Northwest Miami-Dade, Saturday morning.

According to FHP, the driver of a red Toyota sedan lost control while traveling north on the I-95 express lanes taking the exit ramp to State Road 7.

The Toyota collided into the concrete barrier wall, drove over it and subsequently fell onto the southbound lanes of I-95 underneath.

The vehicle also struck an overhead road sign attached to the bridge, causing damage that requires extended repairs. The Toyota was then struck by a gray BMW that was traveling south on I-95.

Officials found the Toyota completely destroyed by the Golden Glades Interchange and I-95. The driver of that car suffered severe injuries and was transported as a trauma alert. The other two victims suffered minimal injuries, officials said.

Southbound I-95 was shut down during the preliminary investigation.

