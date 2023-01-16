HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car in Hialeah overturned after slamming into an electric pole, officials said.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near East 33rd Street and Fourth Avenue, just after 5:30 a.m., Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Florida Power and Light was notified, but it remains unclear whether or not any customers in the area were affected.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.