SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car flipped over and ended up in the patio area of the restaurant, injuring only the driver.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, near Southwest 152 Avenue and South Dixie Highway.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a crash where a car rolled over and ended up in the patio of the Flama Brazilian Steakhouse restaurant.

According to the restaurant owner, the restaurant was closed and there were no customers or employees on the patio at the time.

The driver was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.