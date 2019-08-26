Car rolls over, crashes into guardrail on Julia Tuttle, closing exit to Biscayne

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Fire Rescue and Miami Beach Fire Rescue both responded to a car crash that occurred on the Julia Tuttle Causeway.

The crash happened westbound on the exit to Biscayne Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m., Monday.

The car hit a guardrail and rolled over several times, causing a major traffic backup and shutting down that exit ramp.

Four people have been transported to Ryder Trauma, including three children and one adult.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.