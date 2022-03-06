SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver on a crash course came to a stop in a Southwest Miami-Dade front yard.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 288th Street and Naranja Road, early Saturday afternoon.

A car and a van collided, causing the driver of the car to ram through the gate of a home.

Cameras captured the van involved on its side.

No one was hurt.

