WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people escaped from a sinking car after an attempt to avoid hitting another vehicle in West Miami-Dade sent them into a canal.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Coral Way and Southwest 117th Avenue, at around 7:45 p.m., Wednesday.

“Ladder 29 responding Coral Way, Southwest 117th Avenue, reference a vehicle in the canal,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

According to MDPD, everyone inside the four-door Lexus that went into the canal got out.

“We do have a vehicle in the canal. Reportedly everyone is out of the vehicle,” said the dispatcher.

The occupants of the car, who are 18 and 19 years old, said the other car made a U-turn in front of them while they were driving southbound. They swerved their car to get out of the way and went into the canal.

One of the occupants, Eric Hernandez, spoke with 7News.

“I’m safe and alive,” he said.

Hernandez said he and his friend were returning home from getting some food when the crash occurred.

“We tried to swerve and brake, but we couldn’t, and like he was making a U-turn,” he said. “It made us go to the rail, and it broke, and we went to the water.”

The teen explained how he and his friend escaped the sinking vehicle.

“In the water, all the glass started, like, cracking, and we tried opening the door, and the door didn’t open, so we went out through the sunroof,” said Hernandez.

7News cameras captured the damaged car along the canal and some damage to the guardrail. The two teens were seen wrapped in aluminum blankets.

After escaping, the victims swam to the shore where a tow truck driver helped them out and they were able to call their parents.

“All the way down this way, due to the wind — as you can see, it’s windy — and it finally sank over here,” said Ivan Grau of Sunshine Towing.

7News cameras captured the teens as they tried to salvage belongings in the car.

It remains unclear whether or not the driver of the other car will be issued any citations.

