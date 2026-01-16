SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car owner is speaking out and raising concerns after she said a group of attempted burglars was going from car to car, trying to break in.

Videos show the burglars scrambling through a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood at night, trying to snatch any car they could.

At one point, they are seen testing the door handles one by one.

Robin Fuller said one of the cars the burglars tried to break into was her husband’s truck.

“I’m very upset because they have a lot of nerve to enter the parking lot,” she said.

While the truck’s alarm went off, the burglars didn’t seem to mind.

“They still had the audacity to enter the truck, tried to tear up the steering wheel. Thank God the auto theft locked the wheel, and they could not move forward with the truck,” said Fuller.

Instead of leaving the neighborhood after the alarm went off and their unsuccessful heist of the car, the burglars continued their mission, moving from one car to the next.

“And they went on ahead with the alarm sounding off. They did not care about the alarm sounding off. They went all around the parking lot pulling all of my neighbors’ door knobs to try to enter and steal,” said Fuller. “There was a young man on a little scooter riding back and forth. I guess that was the co-pilot.”

At the end, the attempted burglars didn’t get away with any car, and no damage was reported. But now, neighbors are concerned and raising questions about how these people got into their gated community in the first place.

“I thank God it didn’t end up being a catastrophe, but it could have, or that could have been someone getting killed that saw someone trying to steal their car,” said Fuller.

An investigation is underway into this incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

