SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) -

A driver had a close call when they almost crashed into a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials responded to the 14400 block and Graves Drive, late Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the home, capturing the gray Hyundai Elantra parked on the driveway, barely touching the home.

Officials said no injuries were reported and it remains unclear what caused the crash.

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