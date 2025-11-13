SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in Southwest Miami-Dade made a smashing stop when they careened into a building’s garage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash off Southwest 48th Street and 72nd Avemue, just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Minutes later, 7Skyforce hovered above the scene as first responders helped an older man out of the vehicle involved and into an ambulance, presumably to be checked out.

Officials said there were no reported injuries or transports in connection to this crash.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

