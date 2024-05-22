MIAMI (WSVN) - Investigators are calling a fire suspicious after a car blaze spread to other vehicles, resulting in significant damage to five cars.

Miami Fire Rescue and Miami Police Department officers were at an apartment complex, located on Northwest 76th Street near North Miami Avenue, Wednesday morning to handle the situation. Firefighters have since extinguished the blaze, but needed to monitor hot spots as gas appeared to be a factor in the intensity of the fire.

A white car in a small parking lot of the apartment complex appeared to be the main vehicle on fire, but it quickly spread to the other parked cars. Another black car, seen parked on the road after the fire, had minimal damage as the boyfriend’s owner moved the vehicle from the parking lot before it caused any more damage.

Two vehicles allegedly belong to the same woman who lives in the apartment complex. The son of that woman spoke to 7News about the incident.

“My dog was barking. I heard knocking on the door and stuff,” he said. “I came outside and both of my mom’s cars were on fire. I didn’t know what to do so I just called 911.”

A fire investigator who was contacted to determine the cause of the blaze deemed the surrounding evidence as suspicious. No injuries have been reported.

Authorities have been contacted for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.