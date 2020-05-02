Car fire outside NW Miami-Dade home being investigated as arson

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An arson investigation is underway after, officials said, a car parked outside a home in Northwest Miami-Dade went up in flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze along Northwest 104th Terrace, early Saturday morning.

Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the spread of the flames.

“It was a stubborn one. There was fuel flowing out the bottom, so it took a long time to put out, but we got it out, and thankfully no one got hurt,” said MDFR Capt. Eric Puntervold.

Officials are attempting to determine who set the fire.

