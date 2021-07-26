MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire along the Florida Turnpike in Miami Gardens led authorities to shut down several lanes in both directions.

Cellphone video showed the burning vehicle on the shoulder next to the northbound lanes near Northwest 199th Street, Sunday night.

The fire broke out apparently following some sort of accident.

7News cameras later captured the charred sedan.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the fire.

