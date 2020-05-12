Car fire on SR 826 in Doral causes lane closures

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire along the Palmetto Expressway caused traffic backups in Doral.

7News traffic cameras captured the fiery scene along the northbound lanes near Northwest 58th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at around 2 p.m. and were able to put out the flames.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone was hurt.

Crews shut down at least one northbound lane while they cleared the scene. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

