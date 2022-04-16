MIAMI (WSVN) - A car fire that ignited in a Miami neighborhood and damaged three vehicles has sparked suspicion and has triggered a police investigation.

Lourdy Dessources said she woke up Saturday to her car alarm blasting just before 7 a.m. and ran outside.

“When I open the door, I see fire,” she said.

Dessources’ Toyota Corolla was burning right before her eyes.

“I was just standing there looking at it, and I am thinking, ‘What am I going to do now?'” she said. “Because I have kids to take to school, and i don’t have any other car.”

City of Miami Police said the blaze sparked along Northeast 77th Street, near Second Court.

Investigators said a Ford Fusion parked next to the Corolla caught on fire and quickly spread, burning Dessources’ sedan and partially burning another car on the other side of it.

“It was like red. His car was burning, and it explodes, the windows and everything, and then my car started burning,” said Dessources.

Dessources said she didn’t know what to do, and at one point she also thought about jumping inside and moving her car, even though it was fully engulfed.

“There’s no way I could have gotten in, and even if I used the passenger door, I didn’t want it to explode while I was inside,” she said, “so I said, ‘OK, my life is more important than the car.'”

The Corolla is a total loss. Dessources said she only had it for a year and has no idea who or what sparked the flames.

Her concern now is figuring how she’ll now transport her four children, who are 17, 5, 4 and 14 months old.

“Right now, I’m stuck, I’m stuck. Now I don’t even know what to do,” she said. “I can’t do nothing, and there’s nobody I can call for a ride.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this car fire that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.