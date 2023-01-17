MIAMI (WSVN) - A car covered in flames caused lane closures on Interstate 95.

A traffic camera showed the vehicle on fire as it traveled northbound on I-95 near the exit of Northwest 135th Street, Tuesday.

The vehicle caused emergency vehicles to close all lanes of the highway for almost one hour.

A tow truck removed the car from the scene after fire crews extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the flames is still unknown and an investigation is underway.

Roads have officially been re-opened.

