NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car caught on fire on the side of a Florida highway in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday morning.

The blaze was spotted on the Dolphin Expressway, near Northwest 87th Avenue, around 7:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews battled the intense flames and heavy smoke that enveloped the vehicle.

It remains unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the blaze.

The Florida Highway Patrol has been contacted for more information about the incident.

