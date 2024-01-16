NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a car that erupted in flames in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood as a possible arson.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. when Miami Police, along with Miami Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near Northwest 67th Avenue and Fifth Place in Miami.

Fire rescue personnel extinguished the flames immediately. No injuries were reported.

According to officials, authorities were called back to the scene around 7 a.m. when the vehicle caught fire again.

Miami Police are currently investigating the situation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.