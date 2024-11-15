WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was forced off the road and ended up in a canal after being struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The car careened off the Florida Turnpike near Southwest Eighth Street and the Turnpike Extension in West Miami-Dade.

The driver said he was hit from behind which caused him to lose control of his car and fell into the canal. By the time the driver got out of the car, the other driver was gone.

No injuries were reported.

