SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida Walgreens was left damaged after a driver slammed into the front door.

Broken glass and bent metal showed the messy aftermath along Bird Road and 107th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday afternoon.

Cellphone video showed police at the scene and what appeared to be a dark SUV that was jammed against the storefront.

According to police, no one was hurt.

What caused the driver to lose control of their vehicle is not known.

