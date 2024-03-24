SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car made a smashing stop into a swimming pool in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at an apartment complex near the 26400 block of Southwest 146th Court, at around 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Nobody was inside the car at the time it was discovered, and no injuries were reported.

