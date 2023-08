NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer in training was involved in a cruiser crash. He and another officer were responding to an emergency when they were hit by a car.

It happened along Northwest 79th Street and 22nd avenue, Tuesday.

The two were not hurt.

The other driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

