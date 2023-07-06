PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman narrowly escaped injuries after crashing her car into Nautica Bowls, a local restaurant in Pinecrest.

The incident occurred just after 1 p.m. when police said the driver, who had stopped to pick up her lunch, mistakenly failed to put her vehicle in park.

As the woman exited her car and made her way toward the restaurant, she suddenly realized her oversight and quickly tried to rectify the situation. Believing she had slammed on the brakes, she inadvertently stepped on the accelerator, causing the car to surge forward and collide with the establishment.

The only person inside Nautica Bowls at the time was an employee who managed to avoid any harm. Both the worker and the driver emerged from the accident unharmed.

Law enforcement authorities arrived at the scene promptly and cited the driver for careless driving.

The driver’s car was later towed away as a result of the incident.

