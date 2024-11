SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a music store in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of the 7100 block and Southwest 117 Avenue on Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

